Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Lululemon Athletica worth $177,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

