Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.48% of Assured Guaranty worth $146,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after acquiring an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $8,814,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

