Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $158,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.43. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,062. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

