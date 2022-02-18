Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $373.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 34.07% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $373,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 357,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,900. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

