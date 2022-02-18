Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,413 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $320,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $17.01 on Friday, reaching $1,526.87. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,576.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,740.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

