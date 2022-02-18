Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $11,082,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.