Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,451 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK opened at $76.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.