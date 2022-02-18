Tiger King (TKING) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Tiger King has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $4.25 million and $90,818.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.38 or 0.06912804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.71 or 0.99967198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

