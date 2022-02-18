Tiger Management L.L.C. Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.5% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 134.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $867.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $983.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

