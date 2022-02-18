Tiger Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,718,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of Agora stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.