Tiger Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,718,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Agora stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.31.
API has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Agora Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.