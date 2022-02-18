Tiger Management L.L.C. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $55.02 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $204.39. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.