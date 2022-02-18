TigerCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $536,335.67 and approximately $2.81 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

