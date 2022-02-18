Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74). 363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £184.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.29.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

