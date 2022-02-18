TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.33

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.33. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.33.
TIO Networks Company Profile (CVE:TNC)
