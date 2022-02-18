TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches Market Cap of $99.43 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $99.43 million and $305,287.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00004662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00107079 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.