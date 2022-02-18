Titus Wealth Management Invests $203,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,527,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

