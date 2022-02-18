Titus Wealth Management Invests $218,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 85.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

