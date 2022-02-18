Titus Wealth Management Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 54.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $397.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.19 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $734.27.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

