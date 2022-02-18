Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Tivity Health also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TVTY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 336.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $9,106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

