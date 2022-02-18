Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,124 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

