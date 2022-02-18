Tokamak Network (TON) Hits Market Cap of $10.58 Million

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $2.49 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokamak Network coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00009679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokamak Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00038184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00107731 BTC.

Tokamak Network Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokamak Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokamak Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokamak Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokamak Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.