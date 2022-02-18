Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 1.8% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $82,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diker Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

TOL traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

