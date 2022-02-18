Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

Shares of TRYIY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,238. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

