Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,497 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

