Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $424.71 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

