Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,789 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,775 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DUSA opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

