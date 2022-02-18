Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

