Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.16. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

