Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,010. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

