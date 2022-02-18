TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 21,007 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

