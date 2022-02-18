TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,524 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $387.30 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.82 and a 200-day moving average of $425.94.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.