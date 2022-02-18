TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 356 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $877.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $881.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $983.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $914.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.