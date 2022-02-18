TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 8,809 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of nCino worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of nCino by 297.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nCino by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $1,068,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $83.38.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

