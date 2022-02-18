TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $461.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,521,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

