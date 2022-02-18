TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 47,177 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,177 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.