Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
TSQ opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.70.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
