Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

