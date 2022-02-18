Traders Buy Large Volume of Agios Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 948% compared to the typical volume of 341 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

