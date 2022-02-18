Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 778% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $87.44 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.