Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,747 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

XES stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 506,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $68.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. New Century Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

