Traders Purchase Large Volume of New Fortress Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,320 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 712% compared to the average daily volume of 409 put options.

Shares of NFE opened at $22.67 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.