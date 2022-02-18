Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.08. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

