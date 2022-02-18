TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.38% of TreeHouse Foods worth $75,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.