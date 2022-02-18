Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $697,620.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

