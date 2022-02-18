Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $697,620.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TRMB stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
