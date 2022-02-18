Triumph Capital Management Has $219,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $40.81.

