Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,198,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,086,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BMY stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

