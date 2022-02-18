Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 21,350 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

