Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,294 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

