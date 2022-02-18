Triumph Capital Management Takes $280,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Transocean as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 310.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Transocean stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
