Truist Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFC. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

TFC stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

