Truist Financial Comments on TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

THS stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after buying an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

